NEW YORK, July 11 RadioShack Corp shares
fell 18 percent on Thursday after a report that the electronics
chain is considering hiring a financial adviser to help fix its
balance sheet.
Citing unnamed sources, trade publication Debtwire reported
that RadioShack plans to entertain pitches for a financial
adviser in the coming weeks to explore a balance sheet fix as it
faces a string of debt maturities, escalating cash burn and
bloated inventory levels.
RadioShack was not immediately available to comment.
RadioShack shares were down 52 cents, or 18 percent, at
$2.31 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)