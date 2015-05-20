(Adds detail from court hearing)
By Nick Brown
May 20 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday
cleared the way for RadioShack Corp to sell its brand
name and customer data to a Standard General affiliate for about
$26 million, rejecting a competing bidder's claim that the
auction process was unfair.
Separately, RadioShack resolved objections to the sale from
several state attorneys general who were concerned the deal
could threaten consumers' privacy.
Those matters were the last major hurdles to the bankrupt
electronics chain's plan to sell its intellectual property to
General Wireless, the same Standard General affiliate that
acquired 1,743 RadioShack stores in March.
China-based Wonderland Investment Group, which competed in
the intellectual property auction last week, said RadioShack
pulled the plug on incremental bidding during the auction,
abruptly telling parties they had 30 minutes to present final
bids under seal.
Wonderland, which bid $17.3 million, said it could have
beaten General Wireless' $26.2 million offer if the initial
guidelines had been followed. It later offered $30 million.
Judge Brendan Shannon, in bankruptcy court in Delaware, said
on Wednesday that RadioShack had the right to alter bidding
procedures in reliance on its business judgment.
A RadioShack lawyer said the two-day auction had grown
tense, and the company felt bidders might walk away if
incremental bidding dragged on.
Bankruptcy judges are hard-pressed to reopen auctions - even
when they could yield higher bids - in part to discourage
bidders from declining to participate and then advancing new
bids after the fact, when an asset's value is established.
Shannon said he did not think Wonderland was "trying to game
the system" in this case, but still felt it was inappropriate to
reopen bidding.
CONSUMER PRIVACY
Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack also resolved objections
from several state attorneys general over the treatment of
private customer data.
Sides held a nine-hour mediation last week in Dallas, with
Standard General agreeing to limit its customer email access to
the last two years, and to access only seven of 170 fields of
data RadioShack kept on its customers, a lawyer for Texas
Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Wednesday.
Standard General will receive names and addresses for 67
million customers, down from 117 million initially sought.
Competition from online rivals forced RadioShack into
Chapter 11 in February. Unlike many bankrupt retailers, it
intends to survive its stint in Chapter 11, with Standard
General planning to keep the purchased stores in business by
co-branding them with Sprint Corp.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Chris Reese
and Jonathan Oatis)