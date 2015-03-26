By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., March 26 RadioShack Corp's
rescue deal to keep 1,740 stores open was attacked on Thursday
by the bankrupt retailer's top creditor, a failed bidder who
called the auction a sham and sought a new sale.
RadioShack, which filed for bankruptcy last month, told a
U.S. Bankruptcy judge it had selected the Standard General hedge
fund as the winning bidder in the private four-day auction,
which ended just before Thursday's hearing.
The hedge fund plans to operate the stores in conjunction
with wireless phone company Sprint Corp.
While RadioShack's attorney told the court the deal saved
7,500 jobs and was $23 million more than a bid by liquidators,
the deal provided little cash. The hearing to approve the
agreement quickly deteriorated into disputes among lenders over
the complex agreements that governed the repayment among
creditors.
An attorney for Salus Capital Partners, which is owed $150
million and is RadioShack's largest creditor, blasted the
auction process and called for the auction to be reopened.
"It's a charade, judge," Salus' attorney, Jay Goffman, told
the court. Salus said in court papers it had bid $271 million in
cash, compared to $16 million by Standard General.
Goffman said there was little activity during the auction,
and Standard General did not attend much of it. "We know a sham
when we see one."
Most of the two-hour hearing prior to a lunch break focused
on complicated agreements that lenders negotiated among each
other. The lenders sparred over the question of whether those
agreements allowed Standard General to pay for its proposal by
forgiving some of its debt, a process known as credit bidding.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon called for witnesses
in the afternoon to testify about the auction to help determine
if the process was fair.
He also said he had cleared his schedule through Monday to
decide if the sale to Standard General should be approved.
RadioShack entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February with
more than 4,000 stores, most of which have been closed.
Founded in 1921, the chain was once the go-to retailer for
electronics, but became increasingly irrelevant in the digital
age.
The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10197
