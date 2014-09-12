Sept 12 RadioShack Corp is evaluating a
$585 million financing package led by UBS AG and hedge
fund Standard General LP as the U.S. electronics retailer tries
to avert bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
UBS will coordinate $325 million of commitments and Standard
General will arrange $260 million in financing, replacing a $585
million loan and credit facility from GE Capital, a unit of
General Electric Co, the financial daily reported. (on.wsj.com/1xV9wrM)
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said on Thursday that it
may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United
States if its cash situation worsened.
The new loans, a last-ditch effort that could still fall
through, would loosen some restrictions in the terms of GE
Capital's loan, giving RadioShack quicker access to cash through
the holiday season, WSJ reported.
RadioShack, UBS and Standard General, which has a stake in
the electronics retailer, could not be immediately reached for
comment.
RadioShack, founded in 1921, was once the go-to place for
the electronics, but has done little to protect its turf or
transform itself as rivals such Amazon.com Inc and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc draw shoppers away.
RadioShack tried to close 1,100 stores this year, but
lenders did not agree with the plans, forcing it to curb the
closings to 200 stores a year.
The plan from Standard General and UBS would not require
widespread store closures and, instead, would push for an
acceleration of the renovations sought by the company, WSJ
reported.
RadioShack reported its tenth straight quarterly loss on
Thursday. It runs over 4,400 company-operated stores in the
United States and Mexico and over 1,200 dealer stores in 25
countries, employing a total of about 27,000 people.
RadioShack's shares, which closed down 10.8 percent on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday, were up 4.4 percent at 95
cents after market.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)