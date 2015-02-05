(Adds comments from Sprint CEO; adds detail on RadioShack
bankruptcy filing)
By Nick Brown
Feb 5 Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp
filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Thursday and
said it had a deal in place to sell as many as 2,400 stores to
an affiliate of hedge fund Standard General, its lender and
largest shareholder.
Wireless company Sprint Corp would operate as many as
1,750 of those stores under an agreement with Standard General,
Sprint said separately.
RadioShack's bankruptcy, which has been expected for months,
follows 11 consecutive unprofitable quarters as the company has
failed to transform itself into a destination for mobile phone
buyers. But its sale agreement with Standard General could spare
it the fate most retailers suffer in Chapter 11, liquidation.
RadioShack said in a statement that the Standard General
affiliate, called General Wireless, will acquire between 1,500
and 2,400 of its more than 4,000 stores.
Sprint would occupy about one-third of each RadioShack
store, selling "mobile devices across Sprint`s brand portfolio
as well as RadioShack products, services and accessories,"
Sprint said in its statement.
Other potential buyers will also have the opportunity to bid
on RadioShack assets. Any deal will need approval by the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, so nothing is etched in stone.
Sprint's chief executive, Marcelo Claure, in a statement
said the deal will "allow Sprint to grow branded distribution
quickly and cost effectively."
In an interview with Reuters earlier on Thursday, Claure
said RadioShack had "incredible store locations," and he was
keen to acquire some to cut down on long waits at Sprint's
current stores. "Customers have to wait one or two hours to get
a phone and that's not acceptable," Claure said.
A spokesman for Standard General did not respond to a
request for comment.
RadioShack, which listed $1.2 billion of assets and $1.39
billion of debts in its Chapter 11 filing, said it also has an
agreement with a lender group led by DW Partners for a $285
million loan to operate while in bankruptcy.
OTHER RESTRUCTURING MOVES
The Standard General deal is only a piece of its
restructuring efforts. The company has a deal with liquidation
firm Hilco to shutter underperforming stores and said it has
already begun discussions with other potential buyers to acquire
the rest of its assets.
"These steps are the culmination of a thorough process
intended to drive maximum value for our stakeholders,"
RadioShack Chief Executive Joe Magnacca said in the statement.
The chain's more than 1,000 dealer franchise stores, its
Mexican subsidiary and its Asian operations are not part of the
bankruptcy, it said.
Retailers that enter bankruptcy usually liquidate, in large
part because of rules under U.S. bankruptcy law that give them
precious little time to decide whether to keep or break leases.
Recent retailers that met their demise in bankruptcy include
Loehmann's Inc and Borders Group, which were sold to liquidation
firms, and Coldwater Creek. RadioShack hopes to avoid the same
fate. It is being advised by law firm Jones Day, investment bank
Lazard, and financial advisers at Maeva and FTI.
The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, Delaware Court, District
of Delaware, Case No: 15-bk-10197.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Cynthia Osterman)