By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Feb 20 Bankrupt electronics
retailer RadioShack Corp received court approval on Friday for
its plan to try to sell the leases to more than 1,100 stores
that it will close by the end of February.
RadioShack first proposed closing many of the locations
early last year as it struggled to turn around its money-losing
operations, but lenders demanded the stores remain open.
After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month,
RadioShack moved quickly to abandon the stores to avoid paying
March rent.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington,
Delaware gave his approval to the bidding and auction process
for the leases, which has been under way for weeks.
"I don't think I've ever signed an order with bids due in
two hours," Shannon said, referring to the noon deadline for
bids. An auction will be held next week for leases that draw
multiple bids.
RadioShack said it will disclose in a court filing on
Saturday which leases drew bids.
Once the go-to destination for gadget enthusiasts,
RadioShack plans to close nearly half of its 4,000 locations.
The company will seek court approval on Monday for the
auction process for up to 2,400 stores. An affiliate of the
hedge fund Standard General has agreed to act as an initial
bidder, known as a stalking horse, for those locations, which
will remain open.
The hedge fund plans to bring in Sprint Corp as a partner to
operate in those stores.
RadioShack plans to abandon more stores in March and will
put those leases up for sale next month.
The case is In re RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10197
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)