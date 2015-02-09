By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware Feb 9 Bankrupt electronics
retailer RadioShack Corp got court approval on Monday to
borrow $10 million to support its operations until it opens the
bidding this month for its best-performing stores.
RadioShack, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week,
has an initial deal to sell as many as 2,400 of its 4,100 stores
to an affiliate of hedge fund Standard General, one of the
lenders and its largest shareholder. But that agreement is
subject to higher bids.
Lawyers for RadioShack and creditors worked on Monday to
modify the terms of the interim bankruptcy loan, which was
originally proposed at $14 million. Some creditors had objected
to the terms, saying they would lock RadioShack into a rushed
sale to Standard General, which is also providing a portion of
the bankruptcy loan.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington,
Delaware approved the interim financing and set a Feb. 20
hearing to consider RadioShack's request for approval to borrow
up to $285 million.
At the same hearing later this month the company will ask
Shannon to approve procedures for bidding on RadioShack's
assets. The company is in the process of closing around 1,100
stores that it was unable to shut outside bankruptcy due to
disagreements with lenders.
RadioShack posted 11 straight quarterly losses after failing
to transform itself into a destination for mobile phone buyers.
Standard General has said it is working with Sprint Corp
to open mobile phone sales centers in at least 1,750 of
the RadioShack stores it plans to acquire. The sale agreement
with Standard General will be subject to higher bids, and
RadioShack's lawyers have said the company will even consider
proposals from liquidators.
The case is In Re RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10197.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Richard Chang)