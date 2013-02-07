By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. electronics chain
RadioShack Corp named Walgreen executive Joseph Magnacca
as its new chief executive, effective Feb.11, hoping to tap his
merchandising and marketing experience to boost sales at the
struggling chain.
The news came months after the retailer lost key executives
including its merchandising chief and chief executive, and days
before it was due to report results for the quarter covering the
holiday season.
Magnacca, 50, has also been named to RadioShack's board, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
He is currently executive vice president and president of
Daily Living Products and Solutions for Walgreen Co,
where he oversees the drugstore chain's marketing and
merchandising operations.
He was president of Duane Reade at the time of its
acquisition by Walgreen in 2010, and has been in charge of
integrating the smaller chain into the largest U.S. drugstore
chain.
Magnacca, who has also served the role of chief
merchandising officer at Duane Reade, has been credited with
boosting the customer experience at the chain. He has also
served in merchandising and marketing roles at Canadian chains
Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw.