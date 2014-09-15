(Corrects joining date in paragraph 3 to February from January)
Sept 15 Struggling electronics retailer
RadioShack Corp, which is teetering on the brink of
bankruptcy, said John Feray resigned as chief financial officer
last week.
The company said on Monday it named AlixPartners LLP
managing director Holly Etlin as interim CFO. Advisory firm
AlixPartners has been helping RadioShack with its turnaround
since July 2013.
Feray, who joined in February from Dollar General Corp
, resigned on Sept. 12 citing personal reasons, RadioShack
said in a statement.
Etlin also served as RadioShack's interim CFO between July
2013 and February.
RadioShack last week said it may have to file for bankruptcy
protection if its cash situation worsens and its options, which
include debt restructuring, cost cuts, a sale, or a capital
infusion, did not work out.
