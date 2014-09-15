(Adds details, shares, background)
Sept 15 Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp
, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, said John Feray
resigned as chief financial officer on Friday, less than eight
months after taking up the post.
The company's shares rose 18 percent to $1.07 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
RadioShack said on Monday its interim CFO would be Holly
Etlin, a managing director of turnaround firm AlixPartners LLP,
which has been helping the company since July 2013.
Feray, who joined in February from Dollar General Corp
, resigned on Sept. 12, citing personal reasons, becoming
the second CFO to leave RadioShack in just over a year.
Etlin, 57, takes up RadioShack's interim CFO post for a
second time. She first took the role in July last year when
Dorvin Lively left.
Feray in March signed a retention agreement that stated he
would be entitled to $275,000 if he stayed with the company
through March 2015.
RadioShack said last week it may have to file for bankruptcy
protection if its cash situation worsened and its options, which
include debt restructuring, cost cuts, a sale, or a capital
infusion, did not work out.
The company had also raised doubts about its ability to
continue as a going concern and said it may have to liquidate if
it fails to restructure its balance sheet.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)