* CFO John Feray resigns 8 months into the job
* Second CFO to leave in 14 months
* Co evaluating $585 mln financing package - WSJ
* Shares rise as much as 23 pct
By Ramkumar Iyer
Sept 15 RadioShack Corp's chief
financial officer resigned, citing personal reasons, amid
reports that the cash-strapped electronics retailer was
negotiating a financial package to help it avoid bankruptcy.
The company was evaluating a $585 million financing package
led by UBS AG and Standard General LP, its
second-largest shareholder, the Wall Street Journal reported
late on Friday.
Shares of RadioShack, which last week warned it may seek
bankruptcy protection, rose as much as 23 percent on Monday.
John Feray resigned on Friday and will be replaced on an
interim basis by Holly Etlin, a managing director at
AlixPartners LLP, which has been helping RadioShack with its
turnaround efforts since July 2013.
"I think (Feray) went in there expecting that they could
save (RadioShack) from bankruptcy, but I think he recognizes now
that they can't," Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Michael Pachter
told Reuters.
Pachter cut his price target on the stock to $0 on Sept. 9
saying declining sales and falling margins were likely to force
the company to seek bankruptcy protection to turn around its
business.
Two days later RadioShack said it may have to file for
bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsened and its
options to boost finances failed.
Feray, who joined from Dollar General Corp, was less
than eight months into the role, and with his resignation is
likely to forego the $275,000 he would be entitled to if he had
stayed on till March.
Etlin, 57, takes up the interim CFO post at RadioShack for
the second time. She first took the role in July last year when
Dorvin Lively left.
AP Services LLC, a unit of AlixPartners, will pay Etlin's
salary, RadioShack said in a regulatory filing.
The company's shares were up 13.2 percent at $1.03 in
afternoon trading. They touched a high of $1.119 earlier.
The stock, which touched an all-time high of nearly $79
during the dotcom boom, hit a record low of 55 cents on Aug. 4.
