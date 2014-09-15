* CFO John Feray resigns 8 months into the job

* Second CFO to leave in 14 months

* Co evaluating $585 mln financing package - WSJ

* Shares rise as much as 23 pct (Adds analyst comment, background, updates shares)

By Ramkumar Iyer

Sept 15 RadioShack Corp's chief financial officer resigned, citing personal reasons, amid reports that the cash-strapped electronics retailer was negotiating a financial package to help it avoid bankruptcy.

The company was evaluating a $585 million financing package led by UBS AG and Standard General LP, its second-largest shareholder, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday.

Shares of RadioShack, which last week warned it may seek bankruptcy protection, rose as much as 23 percent on Monday.

John Feray resigned on Friday and will be replaced on an interim basis by Holly Etlin, a managing director at AlixPartners LLP, which has been helping RadioShack with its turnaround efforts since July 2013.

"I think (Feray) went in there expecting that they could save (RadioShack) from bankruptcy, but I think he recognizes now that they can't," Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Michael Pachter told Reuters.

Pachter cut his price target on the stock to $0 on Sept. 9 saying declining sales and falling margins were likely to force the company to seek bankruptcy protection to turn around its business.

Two days later RadioShack said it may have to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsened and its options to boost finances failed.

Feray, who joined from Dollar General Corp, was less than eight months into the role, and with his resignation is likely to forego the $275,000 he would be entitled to if he had stayed on till March.

Etlin, 57, takes up the interim CFO post at RadioShack for the second time. She first took the role in July last year when Dorvin Lively left.

AP Services LLC, a unit of AlixPartners, will pay Etlin's salary, RadioShack said in a regulatory filing.

The company's shares were up 13.2 percent at $1.03 in afternoon trading. They touched a high of $1.119 earlier.

The stock, which touched an all-time high of nearly $79 during the dotcom boom, hit a record low of 55 cents on Aug. 4. (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)