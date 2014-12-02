Caterpillar sales rise 3.8 pct
April 25 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly sales and revenue, helped by higher demand across its businesses.
Dec 2 RadioShack Corp said lender Salus Capital Partners' claims that the troubled electronics retailer breached covenants on a $250 million term facility were "wrong and self serving."
Trading in RadioShack's shares was halted.
The claims were related to a recapitalization and investment agreement and an amendment to the company's credit facility on Oct. 3, RadioShack said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, April 25 British Prime Minister Theresa May will host her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for talks at her official country residence on Friday, May's spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.