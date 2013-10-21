UPDATE 3-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)
NEW YORK Oct 21 RadioShack has secured a fresh round of financing from GE Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The news, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, boosted the U.S. consumer electronics chain's shares by about 7 percent to $3.52 on Monday.
Two sources had told Reuters earlier this month that General Electric Co's GE Capital, which tends to make large asset-based lending deals, was one among the many firms which had made financing offers to the retailer.
RadioShack and GE Capital were not immediately available for comment.
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)
* CVC Capital Partners will create a single fund, at roughly $18 billion, as early as May - Nikkei
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)