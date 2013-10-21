NEW YORK Oct 21 RadioShack has secured a fresh round of financing from GE Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The news, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, boosted the U.S. consumer electronics chain's shares by about 7 percent to $3.52 on Monday.

Two sources had told Reuters earlier this month that General Electric Co's GE Capital, which tends to make large asset-based lending deals, was one among the many firms which had made financing offers to the retailer.

RadioShack and GE Capital were not immediately available for comment.