NEW YORK, April 24 RadioShack Corp
surprised Wall Street on Tuesday with a quarterly loss, hurt by
weakness in its Sprint postpaid wireless business as well as
tepid demand for prepaid wireless handsets, laptops and home
entertainment accessories.
The electronics retailer said its net loss was $8 million,
or 8 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with net
income of $35.1 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 5 cents a
share, before items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 0.9 percent to $1.01 billion, while analysts had
expected $1.06 billion.