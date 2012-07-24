* UBS cuts stock price target to $3 from $4.40
* RBC cuts stock price target to $4 from $6.50
* Shares down 3 pct
July 24 UBS downgraded RadioShack Corp
to "sell" from "neutral," saying questions about the electronic
retailers strategic direction, vacancies in key executive
positions, and an uncertain capital outlook will weigh on the
stock.
The company, which is set to report results on Wednesday,
has yet to put forth a clear vision on its path forward with
several key executive positions vacant, UBS analyst Michael
Lasser wrote in a client note dated July 23.
"While the company has aimed to tweak its promotional
messaging, we think its positioning is hindered by its
merchandising and its imaging," Lasser said.
"We are not expecting a lot of good news from RadioShack
when it reports tomorrow."
The company's chief merchandise officer Scott Young resigned
in June.
Lasser, who also cut his price target on the stock to $3
from $4.40, criticized the company for an "overloaded product
assortment" that makes its stores difficult to navigate and said
it should cut its dividend to invest more in its stores.
RadioShack has been struggling to woo U.S. shoppers who are
increasingly buying their gadgets online. [ID: nL2E8FO0WX]
RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli, who cut his
price target on RadioSchack stock to $4 from $6.50, also said
the company may consider cutting its dividend as a measure to
preserve cash.
The company's margin structure and capital position have
deteriorated to the point where it has less flexibility to make
changes required to improve its performance, UB S a nalyst La sser
said.
"However, we think just continuing on the current path will
not bring many rewards to shareholders," Lasser said.
Shares of the Texas-based RadioShack were down 3 percent at
$3.62 on Tuesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.