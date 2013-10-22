Oct 22 RadioShack Corp posted a much
deeper loss than analysts were expecting and confirmed that it
has received commitments for $835 million in new debt financing.
The retailer also named Paul Rutenis as its chief
merchandising officer and Janet Fox as its senior vice president
of global sourcing. Rutenis was most recently senior vice
president and general merchandising manager for the home
division at J. C. Penney Co Inc. Fox was most recently a
senior vice president at Under Armour Inc and also
previously worked at J.C. Penney.
RadioShack lost $112.4 million, or $1.11 per share, in the
third quarter, compared with a loss of $47.1 million, or 47
cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $805.4 million from $898 million.
Analysts had expected the electronics chain to lose 35 cents
per share on sales of $891.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
RadioShack said it obtained a total of $835 million in
financing commitments from a consortium of lenders led by GE
Capital, Corporate Finance; CIT Corporate Finance; RBS Citizens,
NA; and Salus Capital Partners. Some details about the financing
were reported late on Monday by the Wall Street Journal and
Reuters.
It also said that it continues to have a strong balance
sheet and had total liquidity of $613 million as of Sept. 30.