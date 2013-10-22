(Adds analyst comment, shares, bylines)
By Dhanya Skariachan and Jessica Wohl
Oct 22 Higher costs and weaker sales made
RadioShack Corp post a much deeper loss than analysts
were expecting in the third quarter, increasing pressure on the
struggling U.S. electronics retailer as it heads into the
holiday season.
Tuesday's news pushed its shares down 15.6 percent to $2.97
- making it the New York Stock Exchanges' No. 2 loser - and
overshadowed the fact that the company has received commitments
for $835 million in new debt financing.
The results do not provide much reason for optimism, but the
new debt financing commitment gives the company enough liquidity
to make it through the holidays and fund turnaround efforts led
by Chief Executive Joe Magnacca, BB&T Capital Markets analyst
Anthony Chukumba said.
RadioShack's sales have been in free-fall amid executive
departures, strong competition and an image problem. Despite its
ubiquitous presence in the United States, analysts say it has
not done enough to transform itself into a destination for
mobile phone shoppers, nor has it become hip enough to woo
younger shoppers.
Magnacca, who took the company's helm in February,
reiterated on Tuesday that he expected the turnaround to take
several quarters.
Under Magnacca, the company has changed its logo, reduced
clutter in stores and improved displays of key brands. It is
also removing some duplicated products from stores and moving
them online, and stepping up its focus on carrying private-label
goods that often have higher margins.
Also on Tuesday, the retailer named Paul Rutenis as its
chief merchandising officer and Janet Fox as its senior vice
president of global sourcing. Rutenis was most recently senior
vice president and general merchandising manager for the home
division at J. C. Penney Co Inc. Fox was most recently a
senior vice president at Under Armour Inc and previously
worked at J.C. Penney.
RadioShack lost $112.4 million, or $1.11 per share, in the
third quarter, compared with a loss of $47.1 million, or 47
cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $805.4 million from $898 million.
Analysts had expected the electronics chain to lose 35 cents
per share on sales of $891.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
RadioShack said it obtained $835 million in financing
commitments from a consortium of lenders led by GE Capital,
Corporate Finance; CIT Corporate Finance; RBS Citizens, NA; and
Salus Capital Partners. Some details about the financing were
reported late on Monday by the Wall Street Journal and Reuters.
It also said that it continues to have a strong balance
sheet and had total liquidity of $613 million as of Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Dhanya Skariachan in
New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)