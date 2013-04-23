* Quarterly loss wider than what analysts were expecting
* Sales fall, missing analysts' expectations for first
quarter
* Company will give strategic New York City locations a
facelift
* CEO says he is confident of making the retailer relevant
(Adds CEO comments, gross margin, background)
By Dhanya Skariachan
April 23 RadioShack Corp on Tuesday
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on weak sales of
wireless phone contracts, highlighting the challenge facing its
new chief executive officer as he tries to turn the retailer
around.
Despite its ubiquitous presence in the United States,
analysts say the electronics chain has not done enough to
transform itself into a destination for mobile phone buyers or
to cater to younger shoppers.
"I know we have some gaps and improvements that need to take
place," CEO Joseph Magnacca said, promising changes in branding
and advertising soon.
Magnacca, who is often credited for revamping Duane Reade
drugstores before Walgreen Co bought the chain, said he
would give RadioShack's "strategic" New York City locations a
makeover over the next few weeks.
"This work will also touch our online and mobile channels
over time," he said, adding that his turnaround plan was on
track and that he was confident of making the chain relevant
again.
RadioShack has been trying to focus more on selling calling
plans and smartphones, particularly Apple Inc iPhones.
While the iPhone helps pull customers into stores, retailers
make less money on it than on handsets that use Google Inc's
Android operating system.
In the first quarter, RadioShack sold fewer postpaid phones
than a year earlier. Gross margin was 40 percent of net sales, a
decline of 0.8 percentage point because demand was stronger for
less-profitable smartphone models.
The company also faces aggressive competition from Best Buy
Co Inc, Amazon.com Inc and stores operated by
mobile phone companies themselves.
RadioShack's first-quarter net loss widened to $43.3
million, or 43 cents a share, from $8 million, or 8 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding the Target mobile centers, which RadioShack
stopped operating, the loss was 35 cents a share, while analysts
on average were looking only for a loss of 10 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 7 percent to $849 million, missing the analysts'
average estimate of $960.7 million.
The retailer, which lost several key executives last year,
named Magnacca as CEO in February. Last week, it hired a new
marketing chief and a senior vice president of store concepts.
At the end of the quarter, RadioShack had cash and cash
equivalents of $435 million and available credit of $385 million
under a facility that expires in January 2016.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)