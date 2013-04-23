* First-quarter loss wider than analysts expected
* Sales fall, missing analysts' expectations
* Company will give some New York City locations a facelift
* CEO vows to tackle retailer's image problems
By Dhanya Skariachan
April 23 RadioShack Corp reported a much
wider than expected quarterly loss on weak sales of wireless
phone contracts and higher demand for less-profitable
smartphones, a trend its new chief executive promised to change.
The dismal results raised fresh concerns about the future of
the electronics chain, which has seen sales in free-fall for
over a year amid executive departures, cutthroat competition and
an image problem.
Despite its ubiquitous presence in the United States,
analysts say the once-iconic retailer has not done enough to
transform itself into a destination for mobile phone buyers or
to become sufficiently hip to woo younger shoppers.
RadioShack was once a famous hangout for radio and
electronics enthusiasts, but its name now evokes somewhat dated
images, making it harder to win younger customers,
industry-watchers have said.
"I know we have some gaps and improvements that need to take
place," CEO Joseph Magnacca said on Tuesday, promising changes
in branding and advertising soon.
Magnacca, who is often credited for revamping Duane Reade
drugstores before Walgreen Co bought the chain, said he
would give RadioShack's "strategic" New York City locations a
makeover in the next few weeks.
"This work will also touch our online and mobile channels
over time," Magnacca, who took the helm in February, said in a
statement.
He said his turnaround plan was on track and he was
confident of making the chain relevant again. RadioShack shares
were up 3.5 percent at $3.25 on the New York Stock Exchange at
midday.
Some on Wall Street were not so confident.
"We are starting to suspect this could be a case of "too
little, too late," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba
said, adding that he was eager to obtain more details on
Magnacca's turnaround plan.
The retailer has seen high turnover within its top ranks
during the past three years. Magnacca's predecessor stepped down
after spending slightly over a year on the job.
The company, which also lost its marketing and merchandising
chiefs last year, hired a new marketing chief and a senior vice
president of store concepts last week.
"The numbers today stink, but they are not his making," said
Janney Capital Markets analyst David Strasser, who called the
first quarter "a disaster by any stretch of the imagination."
During the period, sales fell 7 percent to $849 million,
missing the analysts' average estimate of $960.7 million.
TALKING TO A NEW CUSTOMER
Strasser, who has a "neutral" rating on the shares, urged
investors to give the new CEO the benefit of the doubt, citing
his record of successfully reviving a declining brand.
On a conference call, Magnacca sought to reassure investors
by providing more details of his turnaround plan.
He said the retailer will invest in private brands and
high-margin accessories so that it can offset the hit to margins
from selling less-profitable phones.
He also plans to have a bigger online assortment and alter
the store format so that some items are displayed by brand.
Magnacca also plans to invest in television ads, newspaper
inserts, digital and social marketing.
"The objective is to, again, talk to a new customer as
opposed to our existing one," he said, adding that some of these
changes will not require a significant amount of capital.
"We all like technology when it helps us become more
efficient, but we love technology when it makes life more fun
and we need to bring that type of passion to the RadioShack
brand in order for our customers to think of us first."
ANOTHER WEAK QUARTER
RadioShack has been increasingly focusing on selling calling
plans and smartphones, particularly Apple Inc iPhones.
While the iPhone helps pull customers into stores, retailers
make less money on it than on handsets that use Google Inc's
Android operating system.
In the first quarter, RadioShack sold fewer postpaid phones
than a year earlier. Gross margin was 40 percent of net sales, a
decline of 0.8 percentage point, because demand was stronger for
less-profitable smartphone models.
The company also faces aggressive competition from Best Buy
Co Inc, Amazon.com Inc and stores operated by
mobile phone companies themselves.
RadioShack's first-quarter net loss widened to $43.3
million, or 43 cents a share, from $8 million, or 8 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding the Target mobile centers, which RadioShack
stopped operating, the loss was 35 cents a share, while analysts
on average were looking for a loss of only 10 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
At the end of the quarter, RadioShack had cash and cash
equivalents of $435 million and available credit of $385 million
under a facility that expires in January 2016.
