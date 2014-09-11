(Adds details, background, updates shares)
By Tanya Agrawal and Ramkumar Iyer
Sept 11 Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack
Corp said it may need to file for bankruptcy protection
if its cash situation worsens, after reporting its tenth
straight quarterly loss.
The company said it was also exploring other options,
including a sale or an investment, and liquidation as the last
resort.
RadioShack, whose sales have been in free-fall since 2010 as
it struggles to compete with internet retailers, said in a
regulatory filing it was working with its lenders and landlords
to restructure its debt and cut costs.
"It would surprise me if we got to Nov. 1 without a
bankruptcy," Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Michael Pachter told
Reuters.
RadioShack shares, which are in danger of being delisted
from the New York Stock Exchange, were up 2 percent at 95 cents
in volatile early trading.
The company said same-store sales declined 20 percent in the
latest quarter, while total sales plunged to their lowest in
more than 20 years.
The company is being advised by a restructuring attorney at
law firm Jones Day as it tries to strike a deal with creditors
to close stores, two people close to the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
RadioShack tried to close 1,100 stores this year, but
reduced that number to 200 a year when lenders did not agree to
the plans.
RadioShack's landlords, however, may be open to mass store
closures if they believe it will allow them to find new tenants
more quickly than in a bankruptcy, a source close to the matter
told Reuters.
David Tawil, president of hedge fund Maglan Capital that
focuses on companies approaching bankruptcy, said he saw "major
execution risks" to RadioShack's recapitalization and turnaround
efforts.
"I don't think that the chances are great that RadioShack
survives," Tawil said, adding that the company's credit default
swaps were trading higher, pointing to market expectations of a
near-term debt default.
The company ended the second quarter with $30.5 million in
cash and $658.0 million in debt, which matures between 2018 and
2019.
LAST RESORT
The company on Thursday raised doubts about its ability to
continue as a going concern and said it may have to liquidate if
it fails to restructure its balance sheet.
RadioShack stores, which have been around for more than 90
years, were once the go-to shops for budding innovators and
engineers for products that ranged from vacuum tube speakers to
the first mass-produced PC.
The retailer, however, has done little to transform itself
into a destination for mobile phone buyers, with its e-commerce
strategy lagging far behind rivals such as Best Buy Co Inc
and Amazon.com Inc.
The stock plummeted as much as 20 percent to 76 cents on
Wednesday after Pachter said the company could file for
bankruptcy soon, making the stock worthless by the end of this
year. The stock has fallen from a high of $78 at the peak of the
dotcom boom.
The company's net loss widened to $137.4 million, or $1.35
per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $52.2
million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 22 percent to $673.8 million.
