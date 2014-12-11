(Adds details, analyst comment; updates share move)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Dec 11 Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp
said lenders have not agreed to the closure of 1,100
stores, raising doubts about its turnaround and sending its
shares down 7 percent.
RadioShack, which warned of bankruptcy in September, was
forced to reduce its target of 1,100 closures to 600 over three
years after objections from lenders.
"We view the headwinds facing RSH as insurmountable," CRT
Capital analyst Kirk Ludtke wrote in a note. He said the company
may file for bankruptcy.
The company, which has more than 4,000 stores in the United
States and Mexico, said it has shut 175 stores this fiscal year
and was in talks with lenders over further closures.
"We face significant challenges including from our term-loan
lenders," Chief Executive Joseph Magnacca said.
Lender Salus Capital Partners last week accused the company
of breaching covenants on a $250 million term facility but
RadioShack denied it.
Lenders refused to approve the closure plan unless the
company prepaid a substantial portion of its debt and agreed to
other covenants and concessions RadioShack considered
"unreasonable".
Gaining lenders' consent could be difficult, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Service analysts wrote in a note.
The company said it expects $90 million of $400 million in
annual savings to come from store closures and asset sales.
RadioShack, which reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss, also said it was preparing for a rights offering in early
2015.
The retailer, once the go-to shops for innovators and
engineers, has been left behind by the mobile revolution and its
e-commerce strategy lags those of rivals such as Best Buy Co Inc
and Amazon.com Inc.
RadioShack will reduce $300 million in costs by end of
January, including $18 million from job cuts, Magnacca said. He
did not reveal the extent of the job cuts.
The company expects cost cuts to continue into the early
part of its year starting March.
The company also expects to save on its headquarters and
field and store support.
Net loss widened 18.5 percent to $161.1 million, or $1.58
per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1.
Excluding items, loss from continuing operations was $1.23
per share, bigger than analysts' estimate of $1.04.
Same-store sales shrank 13.4 percent.
Net sales fell 16 percent to $650.2 million, its eleventh
straight quarterly decline. Analysts had expected $717 million.
Shares recovered 3 cents after touching a new record low of
50 cents.
(Editing by Siddharth Cavale and Don Sebastian)