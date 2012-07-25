Macy's warns on gross margin outlook, shares tumble
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
(Corrects third paragraph to say sales rose 1.2 percent, not fell 2 percent)
July 25 RadioShack Corp reported a loss for the second quarter compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by weak gross margins and said it would suspend dividend payments to reduce debt.
The electronics retailer reported a loss of $21 million, or 21 cents per share for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $24.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 1.2 percent to $953.2 million. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.