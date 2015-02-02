Feb 1 Hedge fund Standard General LP is in talks to serve as the lead bidder at a bankruptcy auction for RadioShack Corp, the struggling consumer electronics retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

RadioShack is aiming to file for bankruptcy protection as early as Monday, according to the Journal.

The company was still discussing an agreement with Standard General to be a so-called "stalking horse" at a court-supervised auction for RadioShack's assets, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Eric Walsh)