(Corrects spelling of RadioShack in paragraph 1)
Sept 26 Hedge fund Standard General LP said it
was in talks with RadioShack Corp to improve the
troubled electronics retailer's liquidity ahead of the holiday
season.
RadioShack's shares were up 21 percent at 96 cents in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Standard General, which raised its stake in RadioShack to
9.8 percent from 7.08 percent to become the largest shareholder,
said its proposals include purchasing the company's loans and
other commitments under its credit facility.
Standard General said it and certain unnamed investors would
invest in the credit facility and the investment could be the
first step of a broader recapitalization of RadioShack proposed
to be completed by early 2015.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)