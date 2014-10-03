Oct 3 Cash-strapped electronics retailer
RadioShack Corp has reached an agreement with a
consortium led by its largest shareholder Standard General LP to
refinance about $590 million of loans to re-stock ahead of the
holiday season, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
The New York-based hedge fund will lead a group of lenders
to refinance debt outstanding under a $535 million asset-backed
revolving credit line from GE Capital, the lending unit of
General Electric Co, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1uFZbO0)
RadioShack said last month it may need to file for
bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsens. The company
said it was also exploring other options, including a sale or an
investment, and liquidation as the last resort.
Last week, Standard General said it was in talks to improve
RadioShack's cash position ahead of the crucial holiday season.
The hedge fund also raised its stake in RadioShack to 9.8
percent from 7.08 percent, becoming the company's largest
shareholder.
Standard General and certain new investors would invest in
the credit facility, and the investors have committed to provide
draft financing to fund the transaction, the hedge fund said in
a regulatory filing.
RadioShack and Standard General did not immediately respond
to a request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair)