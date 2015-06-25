LONDON, June 25 Dutch payroll and human resources software provider Raet is seeking to raise 300 million euros ($336.12 million) of leveraged loans to refinance existing debt and pay a dividend to owner CVC Capital Partners, banking sources said.

CVC acquired Raet, formerly known as Getronics Human Resources Solutions, from AlpInvest and Advent in 2011 backed with 300 million euros of loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Since its acquisition Raet has paid down debt and delevered to around 3.2 times debt to earnings from 5.25 times, the sources said.

It has now decided to conduct a dividend recapitalisation, a process whereby existing debt is refinanced and new debt raised in order to facilitate a dividend payout to shareholders.

BNP Paribas is leading the financing, alongside mandated lead arrangers ABN Amro and Rabobank and a bank meeting is due to take place on June 26 to show the deal to lenders.

The financing will comprise a 280 million euro term loan B and a 20 million euro revolving credit facility. The new deal will take leverage on the company back up to 5.25 times, the sources said.

CVC was not immediately available to comment.

Raet employs around 1000 people and had a turnover of 147.9 million euros, according to CVC's website. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)