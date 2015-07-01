By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 1
Dutch payroll and human resources
software provider Raet has successfully raised 300 million euros
($332.46 million) of leveraged loans to refinance existing debt
and pay a dividend to owner CVC Capital Partners, banking
sources said.
CVC bought Raet, formerly known as Getronics Human Resources
Solutions, from AlpInvest and Advent in 2011.
After a strong performance, CVC decided to extract some
value from Raet, via an approximate 100 million euro dividend
payout, sources said.
The deal was well received by the loan market, despite
growing macro volatility caused by Greece, and a 280 million
euro term loan B (TLB) closed at initial guidance to pay an
interest margin of 425 basis points (bp) over Euribor, the
sources said.
The TLB allocated on Europe's secondary loan market on July
1 at a slight discount of 99.75 percent of face value, offering
some value to investors buying the deal. It is expected to trade
up, sources said.
The financing, which also comprised a 20 million euro
revolving credit facility, was led by BNP Paribas, alongside
mandated lead arrangers ABN Amro and Rabobank.
CVC was not immediately available to comment.
Raet employs around 1000 people and had a turnover of 147.9
million euros, according to CVC's website. Since its acquisition
Raet has paid down debt and delevered to around 3.2 times debt
to earnings from 5.25 times. The new deal releverages the
company back to 5.25 times, the sources said.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)