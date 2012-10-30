MELBOURNE Oct 30 Australia's competition
regulator said it will review a proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz
Co of organic baby food supplier Rafferty's Garden Pty
Ltd, which is owned by private equity firm Anacacia Capital.
Anacacia invested in Rafferty's in 2010, backing a
management buyout of the company which says it is the
second-largest baby-food business in Australia with a 30 percent
market share. Rafferty's says it sells through 2,000 stores and
exports to 10 countries, mainly in South-East Asia.
Rafferty's revenues grew fourfold in the past two years,
despite the high currency, Anacacia has said.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it
plans to announce a decision on Dec. 6.