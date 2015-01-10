FRANKFURT Jan 10 The RAG Foundation, a German public sector trust which holds a 68 percent stake in Evonik , is in no hurry to place further shares of the country's second-largest chemicals maker, its chief financial officer said.

"This is not on the agenda right now," Helmut Linssen told Saturday's edition of German business daily Boersen-Zeitung. "We do not need to reduce the stake as Evonik is generating stable returns for the foundation."

The RAG Foundation received the go-ahead from trustees in June 2014 to cut its Evonik stake to 60 percent over the medium term.

In September, Linssen said the foundation was preparing for a "very slow" decline in its stake in Evonik but that the stake might also be diluted as part of "for instance a 50/50 merger" on the part of Evonik. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Gareth Jones)