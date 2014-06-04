FRANKFURT, June 4 The RAG foundation, a German
public-sector trust, said on Wednesday it would further reduce
its stake in chemicals maker Evonik in successive
steps after unveiling plans to issue a bond convertible into
Evonik shares.
Speaking at a press conference, RAG head Werner Mueller said
the foundation would be careful not to depress Evonik's share
price when hiving off more shares.
RAG also said it would issue a bond worth as much as 500
million euros ($680 million) that can be converted into Evonik
shares as part of its plan to reduce its investment exposure to
the company.
The RAG foundation will sell a bond worth 400 million euros
that can be converted into 2.2 percent of Evonik's share capital
and will possibly increase the issue by 100 million euros, it
said in a separate statement on Wednesday.
The convertible bond, which is to be priced today, will be
offered to institutional investors outside the United States.
Evonik - 68 percent owned by RAG - has said repeatedly that
the majority owner is looking to reduce its stake over the
medium term.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)