FRANKFURT, June 4 The RAG foundation, a German public-sector trust, said on Wednesday it would further reduce its stake in chemicals maker Evonik in successive steps after unveiling plans to issue a bond convertible into Evonik shares.

Speaking at a press conference, RAG head Werner Mueller said the foundation would be careful not to depress Evonik's share price when hiving off more shares.

RAG also said it would issue a bond worth as much as 500 million euros ($680 million) that can be converted into Evonik shares as part of its plan to reduce its investment exposure to the company.

The RAG foundation will sell a bond worth 400 million euros that can be converted into 2.2 percent of Evonik's share capital and will possibly increase the issue by 100 million euros, it said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

The convertible bond, which is to be priced today, will be offered to institutional investors outside the United States.

Evonik - 68 percent owned by RAG - has said repeatedly that the majority owner is looking to reduce its stake over the medium term. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)