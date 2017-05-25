JOHANNESBURG May 25 South African retailer TFG
has agreed to buy Australia's Retail Apparel Group
(RAG) for a maximum of 302.5 million Australian dollars ($226.78
million), the company said on Thursday.
TFG, which owns British fashion retailers Phase Eight and
Whistles, said it would pay cash for RAG and would retain the
company's current management.
RAG, established in 1987, has 400 stores which sell mostly
mid-range to low-price menswear.
The price will be the lower of 302.5 million Australian
dollars or seven times the company's earnings for the year to
end-June, TFG said in a statement.
($1 = 1.3339 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom. Editing by Jane Merriman)