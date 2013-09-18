REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
Sept 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday raised its outstanding general obligation ratings of Rahway, N.J. to double-A from AA-minus.
The outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade is based on its recently revised local GO criteria, S&P said.
The ratings reflects Rahway's proximity to New York City's diverse economy, the city's strong, flexible budget, and its adequate debt, and contingent liabilities, the rating service added.
S&P also rated the city's 2013 bond anticipation notes 'SP-1+'.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.