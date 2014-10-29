BRIEF-Comperia.pl to recognise 3.5 mln zlotys impairment
* Reported on Tuesday that it will recognise 3.5 million zlotys ($904,253) impairment which affects FY 2016 result
MILAN Oct 29 Italian state television company Rai fixed a price range for its planned listing of broadcasting unit Rai Way on Wednesday, undeterred by a string of recently failed share offerings.
Rai's board approved the final terms of a minority stake sale of up to 35 percent in Rai Way on the Milan stock exchange, amounting to 95 million shares, it said in a statement.
The company set a minimum share price at 2.95 euros ($3.73) and a maximum at 3.50 euros, valuing Rai Way at 802-952 million euros.
Italian cosmetics brand Intercos and Internet company Italiaonline both scrapped their IPOs last month, blaming deteriorating market conditions.
($1 = 0.7911 euro) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)