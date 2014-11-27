BRIEF-Shuaa Capital posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 24.8 million dirhams versus net loss of 28.5 million dirhams year ago
MILAN Nov 27 U.S. investment company BlackRock owns 5.026 pct of Italian network operator Rai Way through various funds as of Nov. 19, a Consob regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
Italian state television RAI placed nearly 35 percent of its Rai Way unit in an initial public offering earlier this month.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Q1 net profit 24.8 million dirhams versus net loss of 28.5 million dirhams year ago
SHANGHAI, April 25 China stocks rebounded on Tuesday morning following the previous session's sharp sell-off, with a jump in consumer stocks providing fresh evidence of investors rotating out of growth shares into defensive plays.