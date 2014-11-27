MILAN Nov 27 U.S. investment company BlackRock owns 5.026 pct of Italian network operator Rai Way through various funds as of Nov. 19, a Consob regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Italian state television RAI placed nearly 35 percent of its Rai Way unit in an initial public offering earlier this month.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)