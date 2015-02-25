MILAN Feb 25 Italian tower operator EI Towers said it would launch a bid worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to take over domestic rival Rai Way SpA in a cash and paper deal to create a major player in the TV and radio mast sector.

In a statement late on Tuesday EI Towers said it was offering Rai Way investors the equivalent of 4.5 euros per share.

The offer comprised a cash component of 3.13 euros per share as well as 0.03 newly issued EI Towers ordinary shares, it said.

The payment of the cash component was fully guaranteed by a primary international investment bank, which would grant EI Towers a loan to satisfy payment, the company said.

EI Towers, which aims to delist Rai Way from the Italian stock market, said its offer was conditional on it securing at least 66.67 percent of its rival's capital.

EI Towers is 40 percent controlled by Elettronica Industriale, a fully owned company of Italian private broadcaster Mediaset, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Rai Way, which was listed late last year, is controlled by Italian state broadcaster Rai.

EI Towers said the deal could generate significant synergies in terms of revenues and costs and help streamline investments.

"The transaction is expected to be accretive on the earnings per share and the free cash flow to equity per share as of the first year," it said.

($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)