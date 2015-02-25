* Politically sensitive bid draws strong opposition
* EI Towers bid values Rai Way at 4.5 euros/share
* Deal would create single domestic operator
(Adds comment, detail)
By Stephen Jewkes and Massimiliano Di Giorgio
MILAN/ROME, Feb 25 The Italian government on
Wednesday shut the door on a bid by a company controlled by
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset to
buy rival broadcaster RAI's transmission mast company for 1.2
billion euros ($1.4 billion).
Radio and television mast operator EI Towers,
indirectly controlled by Mediaset, said late on Tuesday it would
offer 4.5 euros per share in cash and shares for Rai Way
, the company which controls state broadcaster Rai's
network of antennas and transmission masts.
It said the offer was conditional on being able to acquire
at least two-thirds of Rai Way's share capital.
A takeover would put Italy on a par with countries such as
France, Britain and Spain by creating a single domestic operator
in the television and radio transmission tower business, and
saving costs.
But the government said in a statement that due to the
strategic importance of the assets, current legislation already
stipulated that at least 51 percent of Rai Way had to remain
under the control of Rai.
Rai Way was listed in November last year, as part of a
privatisation programme aimed at cutting Italy's 2 trillion
euros of debt, leaving Rai with a controlling stake of 65
percent. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has indicated
it would be ready to see up to 49 percent of the company sold.
Rai Way's share price closed up 9.5 percent at 4.05 euros on
Wednesday. The offer price was 22 percent above Tuesday's
closing price. EI Towers' shares closed on Wednesday up 5.3
percent at 48 euros.
The announcement that Mediaset, Rai's biggest rival, could
be in line to acquire a key part of its infrastructure attracted
immediate hostility from Rai's labour unions and opposition
parties.
Berlusconi has long been criticised over his mixing of
political and media power and despite the obstacles facing the
Rai Way offer his critics are mindful of a political pact he
forged with Renzi last year.
"This is supposed to be democracy - meeting alone in a room
to talk business at the expense of the country," said Roberto
Fico, chairman of the parliamentary broadcast oversight
committee and a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement.
Were the offer to be successful, Mediaset could remain the
main shareholder of El Towers, with a stake of more than 30
percent, one analyst said.
Italy's antitrust authority said it had received notice of
the offer, indicating that preparations for the bid had reached
an advanced stage.
EI Towers said in statement earlier it would offer 3.13
euros per share in cash and 0.03 newly issued EI Towers ordinary
shares for each share in Rai Way. The cash component was fully
guaranteed by a primary international investment bank which
would grant EI Towers a loan, it said.
However, it also said its offer was conditional on securing
at least 66.67 percent of Rai Way.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Writing by Stephen Jewkes and James Mackenzie)