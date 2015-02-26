ROME Feb 26 Italy's government has no intention to change a rule stipulating that at least 51 percent of Rai Way must remain under state control, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said, following an unsolicited takeover offer for the transmission masts company.

"For me the discussion is over," Renzi said on Thursday at a press conference.

EI Towers, which is indirectly controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, launched a 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) offer for Rai Way this week but the Italian government shut the door on the proposal.

