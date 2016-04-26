WARSAW, April 26 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has filed a prospectus with the Polish financial regulator KNF to float 15 percent of its Polbank unit in Warsaw, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Tuesday.

The initial public offering (IPO), worth over 1 billion zlotys ($255.3 million) according to Puls Biznesu, is part of a promise Raiffeisen gave to KNF when it bought Polbank in 2012, and should take place by mid-2016.

Neither Raiffeisen, nor the regulator were immediately available for comment.

Raiffeisen tried to sell the Polish bank last year but plans came unstuck after KNF said it wanted the lender to stick to an IPO after splitting off Polbank's Swiss franc-denominated home loans portfolio.

RBI wanted to sell Polbank, Poland's ninth biggest bank by assets with a book value of 6 billion Polish zlotys, as part of its own restructuring plan, but last month said it might have to keep its Polish bank indefinitely.

Besides its 12.5 billion zloty Swiss-franc loan portfolio, among the largest in Poland, Polbank faces increased payments to the bank guarantee and creditor support funds as well as a new bank levy imposed by the Polish government earlier this year. ($1 = 3.9171 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)