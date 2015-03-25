VIENNA, March 25 Raiffeisen Bank International
warned on Wednesday it may post a 2015 loss as it
books restructuring costs for a major retrenchment after decades
of expansion in central and eastern Europe.
"The full year 2015 consolidated result may be negative as
the majority of the restructuring costs (about 550 million
euros) are expected to be booked in 2015," it said, while
confirming it posted a 2014 loss of 493 million euros ($538.4
million), its first ever.
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender had said last year
it expected a consolidated profit in the mid-triple-digit
millions of euros this year. It announced its drastic revamp
early this year.
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu)