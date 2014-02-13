* Raiffeisen eyes March 15 as date to repay 2.5 bln euros

* Moves depends on regulatory approval

* Shares down 3.1 pct, lag sector (Adds background, share price)

VIENNA, Feb 13 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to repay 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) next month in non-voting capital the group raised from the state and private investors in 2009 to help weather the financial crisis, it said.

Raiffeisen had signalled the move in January when it made 2.8 billion euros cash call that buoyed its balance sheet.

"Subject to FMA (Financial Market Authority) approval we plan to redeem the participation capital in full at the earliest opportunity on or around 15 March 2014," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Its shares were down 3.1 percent at 27.63 euros by 1201 GMT, lagging a 1.6 percent weaker Stoxx European banking sector index .

Like other Austrian lenders eager for help to ride out the financial crisis, Raiffeisen raised 1.75 billion euros in participation capital from the state and the rest from the private sector.

Interest payments rise in stages on the funds, which will not count as Core Tier 1 capital after 2017 under international rules.

Rival Erste Group repaid all of its 1.76 billion euros in such capital last year with the help of a 660-million-euro rights issue.

BAWAG PSK has also begun repaying state aid. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)