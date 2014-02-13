VIENNA Feb 13 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to repay next month 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in non-voting capital the group raised from the state and private investors to help weather the financial crisis, it said.

"Subject to FMA (Financial Market Authority) approval we plan to redeem the participation capital in full at the earliest opportunity on or around 15 March 2014," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Raiffeisen had signalled the move in January when it raised 2.8 billion euros in a share sale. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)