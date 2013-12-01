VIENNA Dec 1 Raiffeisen Bank International is in exclusive talks with Alfa Bank on the sale of its Ukrainian unit, for which it wants 1.3 billion euros ($1.78 billion), the daily Der Standard reported.

Vienna-based RBI, a leading lender in central and eastern Europe, has said it is negotiating to sell the unit, Aval, as it seeks ways to raise about 2 billion euros to pay back state aid and meet new capital regulations.

A spokeswoman for RBI said on Sunday: "We do have several offers for Aval which we are looking at at the moment. No decision has been taken whatsoever, though."

She declined to comment on whether the bank was in exclusive talks to sell the bank, which made a profit of 33 million euros in 2012, as Der Standard reported in its weekend edition.

Alfa Bank, which is controlled by billionaires Mikhail Fridman and German Khan and is Russia's largest privately owned lender, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It said last month it was interested in European banking assets whose value has been beaten down by the continent's debt crisis, particularly in the former Soviet Union and eastern Europe. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Additional reporting by Megan Davies in Moscow; editing by Mark Heinrich)