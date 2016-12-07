* RBI, Alior had been in exclusive talks

VIENNA, Dec 7 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and Poland's Alior Bank have ended exclusive talks aimed at selling Raiffeisen's Bank Polska unit to the Polish lender, RBI said on Wednesday.

Raiffeisen, which bought the bank in 2012, had agreed with Poland's financial regulator KNF to sell it by the end of the year or float a stake of at least 15 percent on the stock exchange in Warsaw.

An RBI spokeswoman said it had worked on plans for the initial public offering while the negotiations for the sale were ongoing, meaning it would immediately start preparations to float the stake. She did not give further details.

RBI said, due to measures it had already taken, it expected to achieve its fully loaded common equity tier (CET) 1 ratio target of at least 12 percent "without any extraordinary measures" by the end of next year despite the collapsed talks.

RBI has been preparing a merger with its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank to bolster RZB's capital buffer. The designated head of the merged entity said this month that it was important for the bank to pull out of Poland.

