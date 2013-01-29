VIENNA Jan 29 Raiffeisen Bank International
said non-performing loans, already a problem for the
lender in emerging Europe, were on the rise in its home market
of Austria.
"For the year 2012 there will also be a higher
non-performing loan rate in Austria," chief executive Herbert
Stepic told Austria's Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published
on Tuesday.
"I hope that this phase will end by the end of the year and
that a turnaround will take hold."
Raiffeisen said in November it expected bad loans to keep
rising into this year, given tense conditions in its emerging
European markets, particularly Hungary and southeastern Europe.
Bad loans already account for a tenth of the lending
portfolio of RBI, which competes with UniCredit and
Erste Group in eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)