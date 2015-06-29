VIENNA, June 29 The crisis in Greece will have no direct impact on Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Zentralbank, which has no direct exposure to the country, RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner said on Monday.

Rothensteiner described sudden weakness early on Monday in shares in Raiffeisen Bank International, RZB group's listed banking arm for central and eastern Europe, as "irrational".

