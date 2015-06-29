BRIEF-Barclays CEO staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 pct of vote
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote
VIENNA, June 29 The crisis in Greece will have no direct impact on Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Zentralbank, which has no direct exposure to the country, RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner said on Monday.
Rothensteiner described sudden weakness early on Monday in shares in Raiffeisen Bank International, RZB group's listed banking arm for central and eastern Europe, as "irrational".
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday morning as heavyweight energy stocks rose with higher oil prices, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.