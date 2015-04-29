BUDAPEST, April 29 Austrian lender Raiffeisen
will reduce its Hungarian branch network and cut down
its costs in Hungary by about 20 percent, the Hungarian bank
said on Wednesday.
Business website Portfolio said, citing Raiffeisen Hungary
chief executive Heinz Wiedner, that the bank would cut the
number of branch offices to 67 from 112 and reduce its staff by
15 percent by the end of 2016.
Wiedner confirmed that Raiffeisen remained committed to
Hungary and would focus on corporate clients, as well as premium
and private banking business in the future.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)