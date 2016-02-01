FRANKFURT Feb 1 Raiffeisen Bank International
swung to a preliminary net profit after minorities of
383 million euros ($417 million) in 2015, which it said was
above its guidance thanks to lower than expected provisions for
impairment losses.
"FY 2015 guidance had also included goodwill
impairment charges and risk costs amounting to 124.1 million
euros, which were reallocated to FY 2014 in the course of a
restatement," the Austrian bank said in a statement on Monday.
The restated result for 2014 showed a full-year net loss of
617 million euros, from a previously reported 493 million.
Provisions for impairment losses came in at 1.3 billion
euros in 2015, or 28 percent below their restated prior-year
level, RBI said.
The bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of
its capital strength, of about 11.5 percent for 2015 on a fully
loaded basis, compared with 10.0 percent in 2014.
RBI repeated that it did not plan to pay a dividend for
2015.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
