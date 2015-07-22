VIENNA, July 22 Raiffeisen Bank International
denied on Wednesday that talks to sell its Polish unit
Raiffeisen Polbank were on hold but said it could not rule out
delays in the sales process.
"Considering the measures being discussed regarding Swiss
franc loans, a certain delay cannot be ruled out. But that does
not change our intention to sell," Chief Executive Karl Sevelda
said in an emailed statement.
Three sources earlier told Reuters that plans to sell
Raiffeisen Polbank were on hold, because the unit's portfolio of
Swiss franc mortgages is complicating the sale.
($1 = 3.7702 zlotys)
