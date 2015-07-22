* CEO cites Swiss franc loans as reason for possible delay

By Adrian Krajewski and Angelika Gruber

WARSAW, July 22 Raiffeisen Bank International said on Wednesday the sale of its Polish unit, part of a plan to shore up capital by divesting assets, might be delayed due to complications over its mortgages being denominated in Swiss francs.

The Polish business, Raiffeisen Polbank, is Poland's eighth biggest bank by assets, with a book value of 6 billion zlotys ($1.59 billion). It has one of Poland's biggest portfolios of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, worth 12.5 billion zlotys.

Polish politicians have promised to force banks to foot the bill for converting the Swiss franc loans into Polish zlotys but this could cost the sector up to 64 billion zlotys.

"Considering the measures being discussed regarding Swiss franc loans, a certain delay cannot be ruled out. But that does not change our intention to sell," Raiffeisen Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in a statement.

He said negotiations were not on hold and were continuing as planned.

The set-back with the sale of the Polish business comes after the loss-making Austrian lender failed to reach agreement on the sale of its business in Slovenia.

Raiffeisen decided to sell its Polish unit earlier this year to help it reach a core capital ratio of 12 percent by the end of 2017.

But banking sources said the only serious prospective buyer, Polish insurer PZU, has offered a price below Polbank's book value.

Additionally, the Polish regulator KNF is insisting that Raiffeisen conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of Polbank shares on the Warsaw bourse.

The regulator says this must be done before it gives the green light for a sale of the unit.

"The talks are on hold," a market source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday. "Raiffeisen saw no big interest and sees huge problems with the FX mortgage portfolio, so the only option left on the table right now is a possible IPO next year."

Two other market sources also said the sale was on hold.

Shares in Raiffeisen were down 0.4 percent at 1417 GMT, broadly in line with Austria's blue-chip index. Peer Erste Group was up 0.6 percent.

If Raiffeisen has to carry out an IPO before a sale, "no one who is sane would sign a deal with them. It is very unlikely that they would sell it, at least in the coming months," a financial sector source said.

Raiffeisen International was previously in exclusive talks to sell its Slovenian arm, but failed to reach an agreement there, too.

"They also put on sale their assets in Hungary and Ukraine, and had to withdraw offers because - I presume - they didn't get a satisfactory price," Michal Konarski, a banking analyst with mBank brokerage said.

"For sure this makes Raiffeisen's plans to improve ratios by 2017 more difficult," he added. ($1 = 3.7702 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Marcin Goclowski, Angelika Gruber and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)