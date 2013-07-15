BRIEF-Centuria Capital Ltd updates on corporate notes offer
* It will undertake a corporate notes offer to raise a minimum of A$50 million
VIENNA, July 15 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has offered to buy back a state-guaranteed 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) bond due in 2014 for cash.
Raiffeisen said the offer would begin on Monday and would expire at 1500 GMT on July 23. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)
* It will undertake a corporate notes offer to raise a minimum of A$50 million
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo